SIOUX FALLS — Summer heat is upon us, and AAA urges motorists to maintain a healthy car battery and charging system to avoid unexpected breakdowns. Extreme heat in the summer months can be just as harmful, or more, to vehicle batteries than frigid winter temperatures.

Regular maintenance and preparedness are essential to prevent vehicle breakdowns. Alongside examining tires, lights, belts, hoses, fluids and windshield wipers, special attention should be given to the battery.

