Heavy Medal

For archers coming off the recent Summer Olympics, this week’s Hyundai Archery World Cup Final at Yankton offers a much more relaxing atmosphere than the strict COVID rules of Tokyo.
The World Cup Final will take center stage today (Wednesday) and Thursday at Riverside Park. The 32 archers — eight in four categories — will compete one-on-one in each round as they advance to the finals.
The competition runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, and the event is free and open to the public. The action will also be broadcast worldwide and shown on World Archery’s YouTube channel.
The field includes 13 Olympic medalists, and four of them — Brady Ellison and Justin Huish of the United States and Mike and Gaby Schloesser of the Netherlands — sat down Tuesday with the Press & Dakotan.
Ellison noted the locked-down requirements in Tokyo, a city of 14 million residents where the Olympics had already been postponed a year because of COVID and those concerns remained during the Summer Games.
“In Tokyo, we weren’t allowed to do anything or see anything with the COVID rules and everything. We were only allowed in the competition area and at the Olympic Village,” he said. “It was very restricted on where you could go. You could get on the bus and go to the venue where you were competing.”
In contrast, Yankton — a community of 15,000 in America’s heartland — offered a balance of safety and freedom, Ellison said.
“It’s a lot nicer to come here and feel safe with the COVID protocols for World Archery, but you still have the freedom to enjoy yourself a little bit more than you did (at the Olympics),” he said.
The archers have also experienced acts of hospitality in Yankton. Gaby Schloesser has been routinely approached by local residents welcoming her and wishing her well. She even joined in a local round of karaoke.
Huish found a pleasant surprise after an evening at a Yankton bar.
“I went up with my credit card to close out our tab,” he said. “I was told that someone had already taken care of it for us.”
On another occasion, a German archer learned his cabbie didn’t take credit cards. The foreigner found he had mostly euros and not enough dollars to cover the fare. The cabbie waved it off, telling him to forget the tab and to enjoy his time in Yankton.
The foreign athletes also enjoy their time checking out the local Walmart, as the major retailer doesn’t operate in their nations. The athletes made so many requests for rides to the store that it was included in the bus routes offered to the archers during their stay in Yankton.
OLYMPIC EXPERIENCES
The tremendous openness has been a far different experience that Tokyo, which had to deal with COVID concerns.
Gaby Schloesser, who competed for Mexico before joining her husband on the Netherlands team, noted the athletes couldn’t go into Tokyo during their time in the city. The Dutch delegation faced even greater restrictions because of positive COVID cases on their team.
“In our Dutch building, we had an (open) area where we could relax and drink coffee,” she said. “But then they closed it when we had seven people, two athletes and five coaches, who tested positive for COVID.”
Huish contrasted Tokyo to past Olympics, where athletes freely gathered at community centers with pool tables, air hockey and other amenities.
The Olympians also noted the up-and-down emotions as organizers decided whether to allow spectators or close down the venues.
Then again, the archers said they were grateful just holding the Olympics after COVID wiped out tournaments in 2020. When travel resumed, Ellison and Huish competed in the United States but not overseas.
A LOVE FOR ARCHERY
After the recent Olympics, the Schloessers returned to the Netherlands for about a month before heading to Yankton. They have spent their local stay at the Lewis and Clark Lodge, which has allowed them to explore the Missouri River and other local attractions.
Ellison’s wife, Toja, competes for Slovenia. Toja gained one local fan as Sister Bonita Gacnik of Sacred Heart Monastery, who comes from Slovenian descent, attended the competition to support Toja.
The Schloessers and Ellisons describe archery as the way they met and fell in love, and it has impacted their lives as they travel around the globes and pursue their passion for archery. The two couples usually compete in the same tournaments.
The Ellisons have a 10-month-old son who accompanies them on their travels. They receive help caring for the boy from their respective parents if they are competing in the United States or Europe.
Does the younger Ellison have his own archery set? “We don’t trust him yet with sharp objects,” Brady said with a grin.
The tight-knit archers have formed their own special bond as they compete against each other around the globe.
“Our whole life has been spent together with other contestants,” he said. “On the international side of things, most of our close friends are from other countries. It’s almost like we hang out and see more of them on the circuit than we see of people back home. It’s just a different way of life.”
As he came off his practice round Tuesday, Turkish archer Mete Gazoz showed similar appreciation for the reception he has received in Yankton. The 22-year-old recently claimed the gold medal by winning the men’s individual event at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.
“I like it here very much,” he said, adding he has his sights set on claiming the World Cup title this week.
Former Olympian Vic Wunderle, who works at the NFAA Easton Archery Center in Yankton, noted the delayed Summer Games makes this the only time that the Olympics, World Archery Championship and World Archery Cup will be held in the same year. Yankton is hosting the fourth World Archery Championship held in the United States and the first World Archery Cup on American soil.
He noted the outpouring of volunteers who have made the archery meets run smoothly.
“This is a very special event because it’s rare to have this many countries present in Yankton,” said Wunderle, who also coaches the Mount Marty University archery team.
“I think we’ve done a great job of hosting this and making everyone feel welcome. You can come and see a world-class sporting event for free in your town. Where else can you do that?”
Huish noted the true hospitality shown this month during the archery events.
“With the archery tournament in the smaller town, everyone is interested in it here. In a big city, it would get lost in the shuffle as just another thing in the park,” he said. “Everyone is so nice here that it’s like one big community.”
Brady Ellison agreed, looking forward to future trips to Yankton.
“This is like the home field advantage. Everyone has come out and cheered us on,” he said.
“We have been here so many times before that all the people know us. They don’t feel like fans or groupies. It feels like you’re among old friends.”
