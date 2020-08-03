In Monday’s daily COVID-19 update for South Dakota, Union County’s recent spike in cases continued with three more positive tests reported.
According to the Department of Health, the county, which now has 199 known cases, has reported 24 cases in the last seven days. The county also reported one new hospitalization, its 14th. There are currently 34 active cases, the highest number of such cases during the pandemic.
Clay County reported another new case, giving it 118 overall and 12 in the last week. There are currently 14 active cases.
Charles Mix County reported one new case, bringing its total of known cases to 100. It’s the county’s first case since July 24. There are eight active cases.
Hutchinson County also reported one new case, its 27th, as well as one new hospitalization (6). Five cases are active.
Yankton County remained at 102 known cases and recorded one new recovery (93). There are seven active cases.
The Department of Health unveiled some changes on its website dashboard Monday, now listing total tests processed and total individuals tested. In a media briefing, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said some individuals may receive more than one test. For the state, 142,922 total tests were reported while the number of individuals tested stood at 114,648. There were 957 new tests reported Monday.
Other statewide statistics for Monday included:
• New Cases — 65 (-23 from Sunday)
• Active Cases — 946 (+35)
• Deaths — 135 (0 change)
• Hospitalizations — 838 ever hospitalized (+3); 39 currently hospitalized (+4)
• Recoveries — 7,939 (+30)
In Nebraska, 311 new positive tests were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Sunday, giving the state 26,702 known cases.
The state’s death toll remained unchanged at 332.
Hospitalizations climbed by one to 1,630, while the number of people currently hospitalized stood at 144 (+2).
Recoveries rose to 19,575 (+250).
