Fighting Back

After being forced from tennis her junior year by a severe health condition, a Yankton High School athlete returned to the sport last fall, exceeding expectations and earning a nomination for the South Dakota High School Sports “Courage Award.”
Maggie Schaefer, a senior at Yankton High School, started playing tennis in the eighth grade. That year and the next, she placed in the state tournament. Her sophomore year, Schaefer won the flight two singles State A Championship and was awarded the flight one singles position for her upcoming junior year on the varsity team.
But, as tennis season approached during her junior year, Schaefer began showing some disturbing symptoms, including painful cramping, diarrhea and bloody stools. When she started playing, tennis seemed to exacerbate Schaefer’s symptoms.
One month into her junior tennis season, Schaefer discovered she had a severe case of ulcerative colitis, according to the nomination letter written by supporter, family friend and Yankton School Board member Frani Kieffer.
“I couldn’t play anymore,” Schaefer told the Press & Dakotan. “Ulcerative colitis is kind of like the canker sores in your mouth, except they were just everywhere inside my colon. That brings a lot of symptoms, and it’s tough to do a lot of things.”
Schaefer said she tried to continue to play tennis but ultimately decided that it just wasn’t worth the toll on her health.
“I lost probably about 20 pounds in a month, and I wasn’t able to eat a whole lot because it makes you lose your appetite,” Schaefer said. “It’s easy to get dehydrated with ulcerative colitis, too. So, playing in the heat wouldn’t have helped anything.”
Ulcerative colitis is an autoimmune condition in which the body attacks the colon. There is no cure, but there are several ways to approach treatment.
“At the time, I only could do what I could do,” she said. “I was just trying to get through each day, because I still had schoolwork to worry about and, I mean, I was in the bathroom probably like 20 times a day.”
The first step in treatment involves a medication that is administered intravenously, but the treatments didn’t work, Schaefer said.
According the Kieffer’s recommendation letter, Schaefer’s condition continued to deteriorate during the fall of her junior year, ultimately requiring her to receive blood transfusions.
“In October, Maggie ended up in the emergency department in Sioux Falls due to a high fever and no improvement of her severe symptoms,” Kieffer wrote. “She was immediately admitted as an inpatient and various treatments were trialed, including the insertion of a feeding tube.”
Schaefer’s doctors determined that the fever was a signal of a larger system breakdown, and she was transported by ambulance to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
“They did all the tests again, they made sure it was ulcerative colitis, and they were like, ‘You can try a different medicine that’s a little more invasive or we can do surgery and take out your colon,” said Schaefer, who quickly opted for the surgery. “This meant, I couldn’t use the bathroom normally, obviously, so what they did was take the end of my small intestine and they pulled it through my stomach and created a thing called a stoma.”
The stoma, or opening, in Schaefer’s case, was connected to an external ileostomy bag that collected her waste.
Ultimately two more surgeries would be required to reconnect the small intestine to the rectum, but in the meantime, she would have to learn how to live and play tennis with the ileostomy bag while managing her autoimmune condition.
The surgery was a success, and Schaefer was soon able to return to school and resume activities.
“It was a little rough because I lost a lot of weight and I was really weak,” she said. “I did private workout sessions with Coach Rozy (Mark Roozen), and so I knew. I was like, ‘This isn’t how I normally am,’ and it took a while to be able to build up my endurance again.”
Schaefer found that her tennis skills were still sharp, but even though her stamina mostly returned, she would have to alter her playing strategy to compete, she said.
“The running and being able to stay in the game was kind of my biggest part of my game,” Schaefer said. “I did so well because I could outplay (my opponent). I would just rally them until they messed up, so my matches would be really long.”
To be effective in the game again, Schaefer found she had to practice placing her shots better and setting up winning shots.
“I had to be more strategic, rather than just hitting it in the middle and waiting for them to mess up,” she said. “It was probably something I should’ve done a while ago, but I got there eventually, and I could compete with the bigger names in the state.”
In fact, Schaefer went on to have her best season ever, ending with a 28-2 record in flight one singles play. In doubles, she and her partner finished with a 29-1 record. At state, she finished second in flight one singles and teams with eighth grader Nora Krajewski to finish second in flight one doubles.
“This grit and will to compete and win were on full display during Maggie’s flight one doubles match during the 2021 conference tennis tournament,” wrote Kieffer, quoting Mike Briggs, Yankton High School volunteer tennis coach, in her recommendation. “Maggie and her eighth-grade partner faced a seemingly insurmountable deficit of 2-9 in a match that is won when one team reaches a score of 10. Maggie never lost the belief that they would prevail. She encouraged and basically willed her younger partner to an amazing comeback victory.”
Schaefer’s victory was a testament to her positive attitude and courage in the face of adversity, he noted.
Kieffer also listed Schaefer’s victories off the court. As a student, Schaefer completed advanced-placement classes for college credit and maintained a 4.0 grade point average throughout her health struggle. Schaefer also remained active in other extracurricular activities, even doing some fundraising and awareness raising about ulcerative colitis.
In the fall, she plans to attend Creighton University as a biology major with plans to attend medical school in the future.
Looking back at her victories, Schaefer says she returned to school and activities with low expectations. Her intention was simply to play and have fun, she said.
“That’s kind of how I thrived because my opponents were so stuck on trying to win and I was just out there having fun,” she said. “Enjoy the time you have with (your activity). I think you have to savor it and use it well.”
