PIERRE — The South Dakota Transportation Commission has awarded just over $4 million in economic development grants for infrastructure improvements to counties and smaller communities across South Dakota.
The economic development grant program funds awarded at the Transportation Commission meeting on Nov. 24, 2020, will improve roads leading to schools, main business areas, hospitals, grain elevators and other economic areas in the communities. The grants pay for 80% of the construction costs, up to a maximum of $600,000.
“These grants are an important part of the department’s overall grant program to assist local governments in improving their infrastructure across the state,” says Interim Secretary Joel Jundt. “Without the funds from the Economic Development grants, some of these communities would not have the financial ability to improve access that fosters economic development and quality of life.”
Communities receiving grant awards this year are:
Agri-Business Grants:
• Yankton County — $600,000 for East Side Drive which will provide access to Growmark Midwest.
Community Access Grants:
• City of Hudson — $600,000 for 4th Street which serves a business area.
• City of Chancellor — $600,000 for Main Street which serves a business area.
