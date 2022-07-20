Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota continued to climb in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH), while new infections and current hospitalizations fell and the seven-day test-positivity rate dropped for the first time since late March.
Active cases rose to 4,176 (+319), the highest level since March 2.
There were 1,514 new infections reported, a small drop from the 1,569 posted last week.
Current hospitalizations dropped by three to 86. There were 59 new hospitalizations reported.
The seven-day test-positivity rate fell to 25.5%, down 1.9% from last week and the first decline since March 30. There were 8,833 new tests posted.
The DOH also reported two new COVID-related deaths, bringing the state pandemic toll to 2,947. None of the new deaths were recorded in the Yankton area.
Locally, Yankton County saw 34 new cases and 30 new recoveries, with the number of active cases climbing to 84. Two new hospitalizations were posted.
Other statistics from the DOH included:
• New Area Hospitalizations (8/+1 from last week) — Charles Mix County, 3; Clay County, +2; Turner County, +1; Yankton County, +2;
• New Area S.D. Cases (98/+4) — Bon Homme County, +4; Charles Mix County, +15; Clay County, +12; Douglas County, +3; Hutchinson County, +9; Turner County, +6; Union County, +15; Yankton County, +34;
• Area S.D. Active Cases (254/-2) — Bon Homme County, 13 (-1); Charles Mix County, 43 (+2); Clay County, 38 (-2); Douglas County, 6 (-2); Hutchinson County, 18 (0 change); Turner County, 23 (-12); Union County, 29 (+9); Yankton County, 84 (+4);
• Area S.D. Community Spread — Seven of the eight area South Dakota counties rated at high community spread, while Turner County was listed at substantial community spread.
