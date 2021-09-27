MMU Speaker Will Share Work With Compassion Prison Project

In many ways, Fritzi Horstman feels fortunate to have survived her childhood.
“My father was an alcoholic, and my mother was a rage-aholic,” she said. “I was beaten and verbally abused by my mother, and I was sexually abused by another man.”
Her dysfunctional family left her feeling unwanted, which led her to pursue crime and other negative actions, she told the Press & Dakotan.
“When I was a teenager, I shoplifted and was an accessory to a robbery. I was driving drunk, and I sold drugs,” she said. “I was a juvenile delinquent. The only difference between me and those in prison — I didn’t get caught.”
As a result, she has taken her life story to prisons, helping inmates break free of their own pain and shame. Now a Grammy Award-winning film producer, Horstman serves as the founder/executive director of the Compassion Prison Project (CPP).
This week, she is bringing her message to Mount Marty University as part of the Great Plains Writers’ Tour. She will speak at noon Wednesday via ZOOM in Marian Auditorium on the MMU campus.
Horstman helps inmates deal with trauma as they prepare to leave prison with the goal of not returning. However, police and other corrections workers also face trauma because of their constant stress, the situations they witness and not knowing what they will encounter at any given moment, she said.
Nearly everyone has undergone at least one Adverse Childhood Experience (ACE), from bullying and abuse to poverty and racism, she said. Those traumas, if unresolved, could lead to obesity, alcoholism, cancer, autoimmune concerns, depression and anxiety, she said.
“We’re told to pull ourselves up by our bootstraps. But what if you don’t have bootstraps?” she asked.
Jim Reese, an associate English professor at MMU, directs the Great Plains Writers’ Tour. He believes Horstman’s message will hold meaning for anyone.
“I’m always looking for someone interesting for the Great Plains Writers’ Tour, and I reached out to Fritzi. She has gotten a good response for her work,” Reese said. “The public is welcome to attend her presentation Wednesday. Her message will benefit not only our students in different fields but anyone who hears it.”
Horstman’s work with inmates strikes a chord with Reese, an artist-in-residence with the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He established the first creative writing workshop and publishing course for Yankton Federal Prison Camp.
Reese edits the yearly journal, “4 P.M. Count,” which features creative writing and visual artwork by prison inmates. In addition, he has performed readings across the country, including San Quentin Prison in California.
“THERE IS NO SHAME”
Horstman, who lives in California, won a Grammy for her work on “The Defiant Ones.” The four-part HBO documentary tells the stories of Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre — one the son of a Brooklyn longshoreman, the other straight out of Compton — and their partnership that transformed today’s culture.
Besides “The Defiant Ones,” she has produced and post-produced dozens of television projects and documentaries and has directed several films.
After a Grammy-winning career in film, Horstman took her life and work in a different direction.
During several months in 2019-2020, she and a team of facilitators and volunteers partnered with male inmates at the maximum-security Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) in central California. Together, they created powerful tools to address and heal from childhood trauma.
In February 2020, Horstman and a film crew went to California State Prison — Los Angeles County in Lancaster, where 235 men participated in a powerful exercise that addressed childhood trauma.
Horstman believes she was allowed into the prison during the pandemic because of the facility’s lower COVID numbers and because California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s cabinet member was part of the visit. Newsom has shown a strong interest in the prison project and in expanding it to the state’s other correctional facilities, she said.
The prison visit was captured in two short films, “Step Inside the Circle” and “Honor Yard.” The films explored the strong tie between ACEs and the inmates’ lives. The films went viral with more than 2.5 million views.
During “Step Inside The Circle,” Horstman stood in the center of the circle of 235 inmates and asked them to step forward every time one of her questions applied to them.
“While you were growing up during your first 18 years of life, if a parent or other adult in the household often or very often would swear at you, insult you, put you down, or humiliate you, step inside the circle,” she said.
Many of the men stepped forward and continued to do so with each question.
• Were you pushed, grabbed, slapped or had something thrown at you?
• Were you hit so hard that you had marks or were injured?
• Did you often feel no one loved you or thought you were important or special?
• Did your family live in extreme poverty?
“Step inside the circle, step inside the circle, step inside the circle,” she said, encouraging the inmates to form a tight bond.
In another segment of the video, Horstman welcomed inmates into a room where they talked openly in a circle. They shared stories of being the traumatized children of traumatized children, with the cycle continuing for generations.
One man’s story left Horstman visibly shaken.
“My mother didn’t want me. She hid her pregnancy and tried to flush me down the toilet,” the inmate said. “So when I learned about these things, I was always asking myself, ‘What’s wrong with me?’”
One man said, at first, he wasn’t prepared for such brutal honesty with himself during the “Step Inside The Circle” exercise.
“When others took a step, there was one step I didn’t take,” he said. “I felt like such a coward. But then I took another step.”
One inmate in his 70s spoke of the freedom he felt after the “Step Inside The Circle” experience. “This is one of the best days of my life,” he said.
TACKLING TRAUMA
During the Press & Dakotan interview, Horstman said ACEs play such an important part of a person’s life. Criminals tend to have many of the 10 recognized ACEs and lack the brain development to deal with them.
“Those who commit crimes may not have the brain power to get their act together. They are battling just for survival on a day-to-day basis, which is what you do,” she said. “Most people have some level of trauma in their lives. It can be bullying, or it can be verbal, emotional, physical and sexual abuse.”
Prisoners, particularly those in solitary confinement, don’t have the social support needed to deal with issues and are afraid of looking weak if they seek help, Horstman said.
COVID-19 has created many of the same problems for the general public, she said. “With the pandemic, we’re seeing more isolation. We’re social creatures and meant to be together with others,” she said.
The pandemic has created more mental health issues, and working and taking classes at home has allowed domestic violence, child abuse and other issues to remain hidden, she said.
While Zoom and social media have provided a way of connecting, it isn’t a replacement for face-to-face and physical contact, Horstman said. “Touch is the key. It’s essential to health, even if it’s just a pat on the back,” she said.
Self-awareness, breathing, meditation, mindfulness and biofeedback play important roles in finding balance in life, she said.
The United States has 1.8 million inmates in state and federal prisons and local jails, Horstman said. She has received interest in her CPP effort from other prisons, including those in Kenya and Scotland.
Based on her experiences, Horstman realized the importance of taking care of yourself first and becoming a whole person.
“You have to put your oxygen mask on first because you can then reach out and help other people,” she said.
——
For more information, visit online at compassionprisonproject.org.
