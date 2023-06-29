PIERRE — South Dakota water systems are asking residents to complete a quick five-minute survey as part of a statewide lead service line inventory.
Residents will need a coin or key, magnet (any magnet will do) and smartphone to complete the survey. The survey can be found online at SDWaterPipes.com. Paper copies are also available through your local water provider.
Most South Dakota water pipes are free of lead and drinking water is lead free when it leaves water treatment plants. However, water can absorb lead if it travels through lead pipes on its way to residents’ faucets. As part of a nationwide health initiative under EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Act, water providers need to find out where lead lines still exist, so customers are aware of any potential health risks if their service line contains lead.
For more information about the statewide lead service line inventory, contact your local water provider or visit SDWaterPipes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.