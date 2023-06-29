PIERRE — South Dakota water systems are asking residents to complete a quick five-minute survey as part of a statewide lead service line inventory.

Residents will need a coin or key, magnet (any magnet will do) and smartphone to complete the survey. The survey can be found online at SDWaterPipes.com. Paper copies are also available through your local water provider.

