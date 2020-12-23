The first shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in South Dakota, officials from the Department of Health (DOH) announced Wednesday.
Also, the DOH online portal recorded eight new COVID deaths in the state, including one in Bon Homme County, its 23rd to date. The state toll rose to 1,389.
During a weekly media briefing Wednesday, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said 14,600 doses of Moderna were delivered to the state earlier this week.
“Plans are in place to disperse that vaccine within the week,” she said.
The state’s current allotment of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is 22,400 doses with additional shipments arriving each week, the DOH said in a press release.
State epidemiologist Josh Clayton told reporters Wednesday that South Dakota currently has a 0.95% vaccination rate. “That may not sound like much, but we are leading the nation (along with) North Dakota … and West Virginia,” he said.
Both Malsam-Rysdon and Clayton stressed the importance that people continue taking precautions and employing safeguards during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. They lauded South Dakotans for taking that message to heart over the Thanksgiving holiday, which helped to produce a downward trend in cases in the state, they said.
Yankton County recorded 17 new cases Wednesday, marking the 22nd straight day the county has recorded at least a double-digit increase in new infections. There were 32 more recoveries also recorded.
Also of note locally, Union County saw 14 new infections.
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Wednesday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 95,662 (+521: 377 confirmed, 154 probable);
• Active Cases — 7,314 (-313);
• Recoveries — 87,337 (+836);
• Hospitalizations — 5,492 ever hospitalized (+31); 337 currently hospitalized (-4);
• Testing — 6,608 new tests processed; 1,528 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 8,398 total vaccinations (+554).
In Nebraska, 10 new deaths were recorded by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Tuesday, raising the state toll to 1,521.
There were 1,221 new infections also reported, snapping a string of three straight days with less than 1,000 new cases.
Other statistics posted by the DHHS included:
• Total Cases — 158,324 (+1,221);
• Recoveries — 96,359 (+1,188);
• Hospitalizations — 5,036 ever hospitalized (+23); 566 currently hospitalized (-16);
• Testing — 13,765 new tests processed; 3,477 new individuals tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.