WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) has announced that the deadline for students to apply for a service academy nomination has been extended to Oct. 30, 2020.
Each year, Rounds is able to nominate a certain number of South Dakota students to the following U.S. Service Academies: U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. These academies allow young people to serve our country while receiving a full four-year scholarship from some of our finest institutions of higher learning.
Students interested in attending a service academy for the 2021-2022 school year can visit www.rounds.senate.gov/constituents/academy-nominations for more information, including online nomination application forms.
All application packets must be postmarked, dropped off or received electronically by 5 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Packets can be mailed to 320 N Main Ave., Suite A, Sioux Falls, SD 57104, or emailed to academy_nominations@rounds.senate.gov. If students have not received ACT/SAT results by Oct. 30, they can be sent over as soon as they’re available. Additional testing dates have been added for the ACT and the SAT for the months of September and October.
For questions about the academy application process, call Rounds’ Sioux Falls office at (605) 336-0486 or email academy_nominations@rounds.senate.gov.
