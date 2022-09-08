A public meeting regarding the proposed Yankton County Road 213 Grade Raise (431st Avenue/James River to Stone Church) will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church (Stone Church), 29219 431st Ave., south of Menno.
You are asked to attend this meeting if you have any questions or concerns about this project. County officials along with IMEG engineers will be present to answer your questions.
