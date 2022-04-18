100 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 19, 1922
• Another craft was launched in the river today, unofficially named the “Nancy Lee,” in honor of almost any Nancy Lee, and to be used by the Grinnell company in hauling supplies and men over to their grading camp on the other end of the bridge.
• State and local sheriffs last night raided three Yankton pool halls and confiscated as many “nickel-in-the-slot” machines.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, April 19, 1947
• High school students of South Dakota who are interested in dramatics and speech will be invited to attend the tuition-free Workshop Theatre at Yankton College opening June 4. The five-week session will offer training in all phases of speech including voice and diction, declamation, oratory, phonetics, acting, stagecraft, lighting, costuming and make — up. Feature of the final week will be a radio drama directed by the personnel of station WNAX.
• A large group of rural and parochial school children attended the annual Rural School Rally day activities held in Tyndall last Saturday. Contest events were held in the high school building, with Tyndall grade school teachers as judges — Miss Florence Krug, Miss Ella Srstka and Mrs. Ruth Pyncheon.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 19, 1972
• Four South Dakota music students have been chosen from auditions held nationwide to be members of the 78-piece Academy for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. Those selected from the Yankton area include Teresa Beck, violinist and student at the University of South Dakota; and Maureen McClain, cellist and high school student at Yankton.
• A record breaking crowd of 206 area homemakers gathered at the VFW Club Tuesday for a daylong meeting of District 13 of the South Dakota Extension Homemakers Council.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, April 19, 1997
• More than 800 people have applied for jobs at the new Polaris Industries parts distribution center in Vermillion. The center’s managers plan to have about 100 full-time workers by early next year.
• While floodwaters are receding, county highway offices are warning motorists to watch for major road breakup this weekend. The James River is down about 3 inches at Yankton and Scotland, but the current warmer weather could expand the river, says Howard Hermanson, director of Yankton County emergency management.
