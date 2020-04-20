A meeting of the Yankton City Health Board hit a bit of a snag Monday.
According to a post on the City of Yankton’s webpage, the livestream was flagged and stopped by YouTube as a potential violation of the site’s COVID-19 policy.
The post adds that future Health Board meetings will be uploaded in their entirety on the city’s YouTube page.
