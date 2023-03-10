Incidents
Updated: March 11, 2023 @ 3:57 am
• A report was received at 8:08 p.m. Thursday of the theft of money on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 8:14 a.m. Friday of theft on Douglas Ave.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
