WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) is currently accepting applications from college students to serve as interns during the fall semester.
Positions are available in his Washington, D.C., office and his state offices in Aberdeen, Pierre, Rapid City and Sioux Falls.
Fall internships typically run from August to December, but dates can be tailored to specific schedules. Interns will receive a stipend, and the office works closely with all universities to meet the criteria necessary for interns to receive college credit.
Intern duties include researching bills, tracking legislation, attending committee hearings and briefings, handling constituent correspondence and providing support in all areas of the office to Rounds and his staff. Internships can also be tailored to an intern’s specific interest areas when possible.
