Wagner Police Chief Faces DUI Charge

ARMOUR — The Wagner police chief’s first appearance on a drunk driving charge has been rescheduled twice after both the First Circuit judge and Douglas County state’s attorney removed themselves from the case.
Tim Simonsen, 53, was stopped last month for allegedly operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.128%, according to the ticket issued by a law enforcement officer.
The legal BAC limit in South Dakota is 0.08%.
Simonsen was stopped at 12:22 a.m. Jan. 22 at the intersection of 396th Avenue and 277th Street in Douglas County, according to the ticket.
He has been charged with first-offense driving under the influence (DUI), a Class 1 misdemeanor; careless driving, a Class 2 misdemeanor; and failure to use seat belts, a petty offense.
His first appearance on the charges has been rescheduled twice and is now set for March 15 at the Douglas County Courthouse in Armour.
Simonsen has served as Wagner police chief since 2010, according to a listing of his law enforcement career. He served with the Douglas County sheriff’s department from 2004-2010 and with the Armour police department from 1992-2004.
He resides in Armour, according to court records.
Two court officials recused, or removed, themselves from the case because of conflicts.
Judge Bruce Anderson of Wagner was assigned Simonsen’s case and filed a Jan. 24 motion and notice of voluntary recusal.
“After consideration, having determined that it is necessary to recuse myself, I hereby move to recuse myself from presiding over this matter,” Anderson said in court documents.
Presiding Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering granted Anderson’s request, ordering Magistrate Judge Kasey Sorensen to act in Anderson’s place.
In addition, Douglas County State’s Attorney Craig Parkhurst applied Jan. 25 for an order appointing a state’s attorney pro-tem.
Besides serving as Douglas County state’s attorney, Parkhurst also serves as Charles Mix County deputy state’s attorney, whose jurisdiction includes Wagner.
In his application, Parkhurst said he has conflicts and will not be able to handle Simonsen’s case. Parkhurst requested the court to appoint “a duly qualified attorney at law to perform the duties of state’s attorney in and for the County of Douglas, State of South Daktoa, in this matter.”
Because of the change in judges, Simonsen’s initial court appearance has been changed twice, according to court documents. The original March 3 date was first changed to March 7 and then to March 15.
The first-offense DUI charge carries a maximum penalty of one year’s imprisonment and a $2,000 fine. The careless driving charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 days’ imprisonment and a $500 fine.
The seat belt violation, classified as a petty offense, carries a $25 fine.
Simonsen remains free on a personal recognizance bond.
