Yankton County’s new sheriff has big goals for the department.
Though successfully elected in June during the primary election, Sheriff Preston Crissey just recently took over the reins from departing Sheriff Jim Vlahakis, who opted to retire after four decades in law enforcement, including more than 10 years as sheriff.
Crissey, a Beresford native who had originally gone to school for teaching, told the Press & Dakotan he felt a calling in law enforcement.
“I’ve always had that feeling to help the public and be able to have a positive role in law enforcement,” he said. “In the Midwest, we really have a good, sound base of people who trust our law enforcement and believe in law enforcement, and I wanted to be a part of that.”
Prior to his election, Crissey was a sergeant with the Yankton Police Department. He has also served with the Aurora County Sheriff’s Office and the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office.
He added that he’s also still had a chance to do a little teaching.
“I decided to be a DARE officer on top of being a police officer,” he said. “That way, I get a happy medium where I’m still helping people and I’m teaching DARE.”
When it became clear that there would be an opening for a new sheriff, Crissey said he saw a lot of potential
“There was an opportunity there for me to help the people of Yankton County as an elected official,” he said. “I saw an opportunity for the sheriff’s office to grow and to implement some things like laptops in the car, maybe bring the DARE program along with me, (implement) a K9 officer to help get rid of some of the drugs. There’s a lot of good people over here I want to work with.”
He said he owes a lot of thanks to his wife Kim who supported him and their four children throughout the course of the campaign.
Crissey prevailed in the Republican primary in June, and lacking a challenger for the November general election, immediately became sheriff-elect.
He said he used that time since the primaries to learn the ropes of the new position.
“I’ve had a lot of meetings prior to taking office with other agencies that we work with seeing … what we could do better, what they were doing and if it worked,” he said.
He added that there are several differences between the municipal police department he once served with and the sheriff’s office.
“In the sheriff’s office, first off, you’re elected by the people that you serve,” he said. “With the police department, there’s an appointment there from the City (Commission) — the city manager will appoint the chief of police to run their organization. … With the sheriff’s office, you’re elected by the people and run the county jail, you also serve civil process, you do executions, we do sheriff’s sales to satisfy debt and you also deal with the criminal aspect of it. You’re a law enforcement officer and a part of the civil process in the county.”
Crissey said he has several plans for the department, but chief among them is to boost its visibility in the community.
“I plan on going to a lot of the City (Commission) meetings to see how we can better serve the communities in Yankton County and also have people call into the sheriff’s office so I can talk to them and help out in any way we can,” he said.
He added that he does the job out of a love for Yankton County.
“My wife grew up here,” he said. “We love Yankton County. I have four kids and we want to raise our family here, and what better way than to be the law enforcement officer that leads the county? … I’m happy to be here and be in the position I’m in. I’m happy to serve the citizens and happy to serve the employees here.”
