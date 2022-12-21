The number of new COVID-19 infections in South Dakota fell, but current hospitalizations rose nearly 30%, in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
There were 624 new cases reported, a 32% drop from last week and the lowest number since Oct. 12.
Current hospitalizations rose to 83, an increase of 19 from last week. There were 29 new hospitalizations reported.
The DOH posted one new death related to COVID, raising the state toll to 3,116. The fatality was not recorded in the Yankton area.
New area South Dakota COVID cases included: Bon Homme County, +3; Charles Mix County, +11; Clay County, +4; Douglas County, +2; Hutchinson County, +5; Turner County, +4; Union County, +8; and Yankton County, +20.
Douglas County was the only area South Dakota county to report a new COVID-related hospitalization.
