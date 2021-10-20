The “Bomgaars Ladies Night” for the Yankton Bomgaars store will be held from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.
For the past five years, Bomgaars has held a “Ladies Night” in the fall/winter. During this one evening, 5 percent of the total sales are donated to cancer centers and/or hospitals in the communities Bomgaars serves. The first year, the company was able to donate over $18,000 to the 21 locations participating. Last year, Bomgaars donated just more than $65,000 to 94 locations.
In Yankton, funds will be given to the Avera Foundation to help support the Avera Cancer Institute. The Avera Foundation will receive a donation in December based on the total sales of the “Ladies Night” in the local Bomgaars store.
Bomgaars endeavors to make this event special for participants with discounts, giveaways and refreshments.
“We are very grateful for the continued partnership and support that Bomgaars has provided us so that we can utilize that generosity to benefit our cancer patients,” said Sheila Kuchta, regional director of philanthropy for the Avera Foundation.
