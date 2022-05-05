LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has formed the Medical Care Advisory Committee (MCAC) which is composed of a group of Medicaid beneficiaries, advocates, and providers that will work together to make recommendations to the Medicaid program.
At the first meeting, Dr. Jessica Meeske, DDS, was elected Chair, and Karma Boll was elected Vice-Chair. They will work with Medicaid and Long-Term Care (MLTC) Director Kevin Bagley to set the agenda, location, and time for future meetings. These meetings are open to the public.
Nebraska’s MCAC is seeking applicants to serve on the committee, particularly those who are Medicaid members or advocates. MCAC hopes for a diverse mix of perspectives from various backgrounds. Once the committee is at full strength, nine members will represent beneficiaries and advocates and eight members will represent providers.
MCAC members are invited to name special areas of interest to study and make recommendations. MLTC staff will prepare presentations on those topics and answer committee members’ questions.
For more infirmation, visit https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/MCAC.aspx.
