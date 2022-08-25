Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company Names New President And CEO
VERMILLION — The Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company (VCDC) has named James Peterson its new president and CEO, effective Sept. 6, 2022, the organization’s board of directors announced in a press release Thursday.

For the past 6½ years, Peterson served as president of Masaba, Inc., in Vermillion. He was involved in all aspects of the business and was an integral part of the company’s growth and success.  

