With the dry conditions and high temperatures continuing, the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management has announced there is NO open burning in Yankton County for Friday, Aug. 5. The county is expected to be in a very high grassland fire danger index.
You are asked to use extreme caution with any open burning and/or open flames. Conditions are favorable for a fire to get out of control. When cutting hay or working crops, be prepared in the event of an equipment failure. Also, hitting rocks can create a spark that will cause a fire.
