• Police received a report at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday of disorderly conduct of a female honking vehicle horn, yelling and flipping people off on Locust Street.
• Police received a report at 4:33 p.m. Tuesday of firearms or weapons involving a male claiming he is going to shoot reporting person on Walnut Street.
• Police executed an arrest warrant at 7:29 p.m. Tuesday on E. Fourth Street.
• Police received a report at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday of a found Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on 12th Street.
• Police received a report at 1:32 a.m. Wednesday of drugs on Maple Street.
• Police received a report at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday of an assault Tuesday night on the 600 block of Douglas Avenue.
• Police received a report at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday of intoxicated homeless people in the park on Levee Street.
• Police received a report at 1:02 p.m. Wednesday of theft by and intoxicated male who stole alcohol and left in a minivan on Broadway Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.