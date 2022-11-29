PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Tourism has recognized 48 businesses across the state with the 2022 South Dakota Great Place designation. These tourism-focused businesses earned the designation for their outstanding hospitality and customer service.
The South Dakota Great Place program is designed to put a spotlight on businesses that exemplify great service by going above and beyond for guests and employees. The goal of the program is to strengthen the tourism industry in South Dakota and offer support to tourism industry members.
“Welcoming hospitality and exceptional customer service are the foundation for supporting a strong tourism industry here in South Dakota,” said James Hagen, Secretary of the Department of Tourism. “The South Dakota Great Place program recognizes those businesses that have gone the extra mile to ensure their employees have received the proper training and possess the skills needed to meet the needs of visitors.”
The department also offers an Online Hospitality Training program. The training is free, and all tourism industry businesses are encouraged to share the training with their staff. For more information about the department’s hospitality programs, please visit https://sdvisit.com/training-hospitality.
• Platte — Snake Creek Recreation Area (SD GFP)
• Springfield — Springfield Recreation Area (SD GFP)
• Yankton — Chief White Crane Recreation Area (SD GFP; Lewis & Clark Recreation Area (SD GFP); Pierson Ranch Recreation Area (SD GFP)
