PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Tourism has recognized 48 businesses across the state with the 2022 South Dakota Great Place designation. These tourism-focused businesses earned the designation for their outstanding hospitality and customer service.

The South Dakota Great Place program is designed to put a spotlight on businesses that exemplify great service by going above and beyond for guests and employees. The goal of the program is to strengthen the tourism industry in South Dakota and offer support to tourism industry members.

