Yankton County recorded 15 new COVID-19 infections in Tuesday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Overall, South Dakota reported 539 new cases. Also, one new death was reported, raising the state toll to 1,111.
Meanwhile, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 31 new deaths late Monday, including one in Knox County.
Yankton County’s new cases give it 311 new infections this month. More than a third of those stem from an outbreak at the Yankton Community Work Center, which on Tuesday was listed as having 125 active cases (119 inmates, six staff). That was down from 133 active cases reported Monday.
Also, Clay County recorded 17 new cases Tuesday.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 4 new cases (1,408 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (48), 3 new recoveries (1,263), 0 new deaths (20), 125 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 7 new cases (976), 0 new hospitalizations (105), 5 new recoveries (701), 0 new deaths (6), 269 active cases;
• Clay County — 17 new cases (1,458), 0 new hospitalizations (34), 3 new recoveries (1,181), 0 new deaths (11), 266 active cases;
• Douglas County — 4 new cases (322), 0 new hospitalizations (44), 3 new recoveries (250), 0 new deaths (5), 67 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 1 new case (620), 0 new hospitalizations (56), 3 new recoveries (449), 0 new deaths (13), 158 active cases;
• Turner County — 3 new cases (851), 0 new hospitalizations (52), 9 new recoveries (684), 0 new deaths (46), 121 active cases;
• Union County — 7 new cases (1,345), 0 new hospitalizations (63), 5 new recoveries (1,074), 0 new deaths (25), 246 active cases;
• Yankton County — 15 new cases (2,098), 0 new hospitalizations (94), 13 new recoveries (1,421), 0 new deaths (15), 662 active cases.
In Nebraska, the DHHS late Monday reported seven new cases in Knox County (487) and two new infections in Cedar County (432). No new cases were recorded in Dixon County (423) for the first time since Oct. 31.
Also, Knox County’s new death was its third overall and first since Nov. 13.
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Tuesday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 87,038 (+538: 506 confirmed, 33 probable);
• Active Cases — 16,783 (-31);
• Recoveries — 69,144 (+568);
• Hospitalizations — 4,921 ever hospitalized (+49); 491 currently hospitalized (-12);
• Testing — 5,655 new tests processed; 1,228 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, the 31 deaths reported Monday raised the state toll to 1,236, of which 247 have occurred in December.
The DHHS also reported 1,293 new infections Monday.
Other state statistics included:
• Total Cases — 141,127 (+1,293);
• Recoveries — 72,583 (+1,395);
• Hospitalizations — 4,619 ever hospitalized (+57); 810 currently hospitalized (+42);
• Testing — 9,500 new tests processed; 2,817 new individuals tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.