Event Keeps Local Sales Rolling Along

Saturday’s 25 on the 25th event went well; people shopped and enjoyed the sales.
That was the consensus Saturday during the event, spearheaded by the Press & Dakotan.
On the day of the event, Yankton residents were urged to spend $25 at a local brick-and-mortar business. On the day, local stores offered special promotions to encourage sales that day.
“Today is such a beautiful day. The weather is perfect, so there’s lots of people milling about,” Cathy Clatworthy, owner of LilyCrest in Yankton’s Meridian District, told the Press & Dakotan. “I think the connection with the Archery Fest has brought several new people into town, lots from out of town. “
This particular 25 on the 25th event overlapped with the Hyundai World Archery Championships being held at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center that wraps up this week. The two-week-long event brought many visitors from around the world to Yankton.
Carla Ewald, owner of Monta’s Framing & Décor, noted that people had read about the event in the Press & Dakotan and were at the store early to check out the sales.
“Some people had even clipped the ad out of the paper because they thought it was a coupon,” she said. “It’s been a nice, busy day, and I think people like to support downtown when they can.”
Nicole Jensen of Head 2 Heels also said that the morning was busy at the store, and it remained steady during the afternoon.
“I think getting people to shop local is a great thing for the community,” she said. “The people that know about 25 on the 25th definitely make comments about it.”
The idea behind 25 on the 25th is to stimulate the local economy by encouraging people to spend money in Yankton. Judging by the traffic in local shops, many people took advantage of the opportunity.
“It’s been steady today,” said Misty Bahn of Rexall Drug. “Everybody that’s come in, we’ve told about (the 25 on the 25thevent) and told them that the downtown’s participating in it. We also told them a lot about the archery event that’s in town, and told them where to go for that and the other fun things going on.”
In conjunction with the archery championships, First National Bank of Omaha sponsored a weekend “Archery Fest” that featured many activities including live entertainment, fireworks, archery games and activities and Old West re-enactments.
“Even $25 helps pay the bills,” Press & Dakotan Publisher Gary Wood said. “It allows businesses to support their employees and the other businesses in town. It helps communities sustain themselves. Our goal is to encourage people to spend their money in Yankton.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.