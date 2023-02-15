100 Years Ago
Friday, February 16, 1923
• Inspection of Battery “E,” 147th Field Artillery, Yankton’s unit of the South Dakota National Guard, occurred last night in the display room of the Meridian Garage, with a crowd of several hundred spectators on hand to witness the exhibitions in artillery maneuvers.
• School attendance this week in Mission Hill has been only 60 percent of normal on account of illness, chiefly influenza.
75 Years Ago
Monday, February 16, 1948
• The daughter of a couple living four miles west of Yankton on highway 50, former residents of Tabor, figured heroically in the safe landing of a P-47 pilot marooned over Wilmington, North Carolina during a recent heavy fog. She is Miss Dorothy Hasek, 22, daughter of Mr. And Mrs. Albert Hasek, who has been employed by the Civil Aeronautics Administration for four years. She is a radio operator at Bluethenthal airport at Wilmington.
• The Yankton Lookouts, composed of a number of Veterans of Foreign Wars cagers, advanced into the second round of the A.A.U. basketball tournament here Saturday with a 40 to 34 win over Sportsman’s of Sioux City. Trailing throughout the first half, the Lookouts staged a desperate last-half rally to edge the Sportsman team.
50 Years Ago
Friday, February 16, 1973
• A film, “Walk Without Fear” was shown to the members of the Yankton Sertoma Club Thursday. The film was aimed at helping women learn preventative measures in order to avoid being criminally assaulted. It further gave suggestions for self defensive techniques and pointed out that preventative measures are safer than weapons. Bill Thompson introduced the program.
• The South Dakota House of Representatives Thursday defeated a no-fault divorce bill that would have allowed irreconcilable difference as a grounds for divorce. Rep. Richard Barnes, D-Sioux Falls, who argued in support of the measure, said he thinks society has its priorities turned around. “Marriage is the problem in our society today and divorce is the solution,” said Barnes. “I think we ought to make it more difficult to get married and easier to get a divorce, instead of the other way around.”
25 Years Ago
Monday, February 16, 1998
• After years of dedicated service to and love for Yankton, hometown writer Bob Karolevitz was officially honored Sunday as Yankton’s 1997 Citizen of the Year. About 350 people turned out for the 28th annual event.
• South Dakota senior Angie Heisler scored 31 points during the Coyotes loss to SCSU and has become the 13th player in Coyote history to reach the 1,000-point plateau.
