The Yankton Community Library (YCL) will host Adult Craft night on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 6:30 p.m. This month we will be designing holiday cards with Canva, an online graphic design platform. Participants will take home 10 copies of the cards they make printed on cardstock to share with their friends and family.
Registration in person is required. Spaces are limited. Participants should have a basic knowledge of computers and will need to bring their own laptop or tablet device. The device should be updated and in working order. A limited number of laptops and tablets are available to reserve at registration on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
