First Dakota National Bank announces the 2022-2023 First Dakota Scholarship applications are available. First Dakota understands the importance of higher education. First Dakota is offering scholarships ranging from $1,000-$5,000 up to a total of $20,000.
There are many reasons to apply for the First Dakota Scholarship:
• The cost of college or technical school tuition and housing is more than it used to be;
• The First Dakota scholarship is money you don’t have to pay back;
• First Dakota is making an investment in you to help pay your educational expenses.
All applicants must have a First Dakota Checking account to qualify. Applications need to be postmarked by March 7, 2022. Contact any First Dakota location for an application or download at FirstDakota.com/scholarships. Open an account online or in person at any location.
First Dakota is celebrating 150 years in 2022. It has 18 full-service banking locations in 13 South Dakota cities. It also has five loan production offices throughout South Dakota and Nebraska.
