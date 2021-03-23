Bernard Wants Local Government With Midwest Values

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a seven-part series profiling the candidates for Yankton City Commission. Early voting started March 22; Election Day is April 13.
———
NAME: Curt Bernard
FAMILY: U.S. Army son Cyrus and two grandkids, plus Kobe (my dog) and Cena’s three cats.
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: Owner, Riverfront & Brewery Event Centers & Hotels in downtown Yankton.
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: Prior mayor and commissioner, many years of management and business ownership experience.
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK: theriverfronteventcenter.com.
———
• Why are you running?
This is not a business-as-usual election. It’s about who we are. Are we a city which is an example to America or just be part of the constant crisis? We need a balanced local commission with independent, experienced commissioners who hold historic American, Midwestern values. Look for those when you vote.
South Dakota has strong state leadership who looked at all the facts versus the fear and media spin, and then prioritized liberty, safety, health and economic security. They took the heat and did what was right. We need to support them. Quality of life is much better here than most large cities and states. Let’s make sure that continues in Yankton.
• How would you assess the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and what should be done from here?
The city did a fair job, considering the confusion and very poor worldwide COVID forecasting by “experts” in the spring of 2020. Small businesses and churches were locked down, but big boxes were not. It made no sense. And as the true nature of the virus became known last summer, the city struggled to see the bigger picture, beyond the media-driven crisis. For example, we should have been able to safely do a normal fireworks show on July 4. The president and governor did. I am glad the schools restarted on time and safely. Jobs and businesses were unlocked by June. It could have easily been months, just like other states.
• What non-disaster related projects do you feel should be pursued over the next few years? Why?
• In a tough world, a new police chief is a key hire by the city manager. Let’s keep strong, wise management and support there. Support the sheriff and state officers, as well.
• Workforce shortages are a key issue.
• New quality-of-life projects make living here better, attracts good career jobs and workforce.
• Affordable housing and apartments are in short supply. Incentives and programs are needed, especially in downtown housing.
• High utility and real estate taxes are a big burden on our citizens, making housing unaffordable.
• Being a great place is partly funded by tourism. And visitors become workforce, too.
• What will some of the biggest budgetary concerns be for 2022?
Fortunately, with online sales taxes and staying mostly open this last year, Yankton in fairly good financial shape. We can invest in key projects to make the Yankton area better. The sales tax windfalls should help keep citizen tax and utility burdens from growing.
The much larger budgetary concern is if the heavy-handed lockdowns and curfews going on in large cities and Europe come here, our economy (and city budget) would be decimated. Local leadership in large cities created excessive lockdowns and huge problems. Cities from Seattle to New York had huge local issues. Clearly, who was in charge on those local boards mattered more than any time before. This year looks to be even more turbulent.
• Additional thoughts?
Last year saw cancel culture, tearing down statues and burning flags, cars and buildings. Anyone who disagreed was attacked. Fake news was rampant. Legitimate protester issues went unresolved, overtaken by the violent few. Rioters were supported, the law and police were not. Illegal spying, corruption, huge tech monopolies arrogance and censorship. We need more core American values and Midwest common sense on our local boards.
People sometimes ask about the recall election held long ago:
• Open meeting were not violated.
• The city manager back then lost the confidence of a majority of the commission, so he was let go.
• Some in the community did not agree. So they held an extra election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.