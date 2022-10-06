BATH — To its owner, the FFA jacket is a physical reminder of the personal accomplishments achieved through the organization - a symbol of commitment and dedication for all who wear the corduroy.
This fall, the SD FFA Foundation celebrated 15 years of the Blue Jacket Program and awarded its 3000th FFA jacket to a member.
In October, 404 South Dakota FFA members from 81 chapters, will receive their own FFA jackets - carrying forward that long-standing tradition of pride, dignity and honor. Jackets were sponsored by various individuals through the SD FFA Foundation program, welcoming new members into the fabric of FFA. FFA members filled out the Blue Jackets Bright Futures FFA Jacket Program application, answering short essay questions about their FFA experience and goals, competing to earn their own FFA jacket instead of purchasing one.
Area 2021 recipients include (listed as school, student, sponsor where applicable):
• Andes Central — Lexi Schoenfelder, Agtegra
• Beresford —Jade Twedt, In memory of Clark Johnson by McCook Central FFA; Kaylee Ivarsen; Amber Dann, Agtegra; McKenzie Hebert, David & Susan Green;
• Freeman — Kaytlin Pankratz, Agtegra; Connor Hanshaw, Six Mile Creek Acres; Blake Stahl, Agtegra;
• Menno — Ella Rempfer, C & B Operations; Hunter Yosten, Agtegra; Carol Massey, Valerie Wengler; Erick Bucehler, Ron Hillestad; Haylee Hall, Titan Machinery; Ellyana Ulmer, BASFl
• Parker — Allison Skinner, Duralite Trailers; Michael Even, Agtegra; Orson Muller, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska; Cash Voegele, East River Electric Cooperative ; Henry Niezwaag, Citibank; Nevaeh Podhradsaaky, Midwest Veterinary Service; Jerimiah Friman, Green Thumb Commodities
• Platte-Geddes — Clayton Gustad, Seed Exchange LLC; Mallory Gant, Seed Exchange LLC; Sutton Stluka, Seed Exchange LLC; Tucker VanZee, Agtegra; Abigail Olds, East River Electric Cooperative; Kyler Strand, CHS Foundation; Sutton VanderPol, Green Thumb Commodities; Sawyer Iedema, US Army — Department of Military Science
• Scotland — Thomas Franks, Leisinger Farms; Tate Plooster, SD Corn Utilization Council; Jack Hauck, Reed Johnson
• Viborg-Hurley — Bridget Benest, Ali Blair; Brooklyn Kessler, Ali Blair; Justin Van Hull, Ali Blair; Parker Christensen, Nathan and Tiffany Sanderson
• Wagner — Madison Robertson, Nathan and Tiffany Sanderson
“Receiving a blue jacket as a young member is an honor and so memorable! The Blue Jackets Bright Futures program provides an opportunity for every student to be part of the FFA family regardless of their situation or financial ability. I will never forget receiving my own jacket through this program. It made me feel a part of FFA and gave me courage to explore FFA and agriculture education in a new light. I am incredibly thankful for the wonderful sponsors who devote their resources and time to FFA and the Blue Jacket Bright Future program. It ignited my passion for FFA, taking me to where I am today,” Caleb McGregor, State Sentinel from Webster.
When students join the FFA, they typically purchase or borrow jackets to compete in the many Career Development Events offered through FFA. The jacket is their team “uniform” to be worn at all official FFA events. The blue corduroy FFA jacket has been the status symbol of the national FFA organization since 1933, when delegates to the national convention voted to make the jacket part of the organization’s official attire, thus creating the long-standing tradition.
Individuals and businesses interested in sponsoring an FFA jacket for a SD FFA member should contact Gerri Ann Eide, SD FFA Foundation Executive Director at 605-765-4865 or gerri@sdffafoundation.org. Sponsorships are $80 per jacket.
