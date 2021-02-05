SigningOff

When he first saw television as a Yankton teenager in the 1950s, Tom Brokaw dreamed of joining NBC News anchors Chet Huntley and David Brinkley on the screen.
And within a few short years, Brokaw did — first reporting from Omaha and Atlanta before moving to Los Angeles. His rapid career ascent led him to NBC Nightly News anchor and managing editor from 1982-2004.
“I didn’t see TV until we moved to Yankton in 1955,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “As Huntley and Brinkley were beginning, I was immediately hooked, never expecting that, in 10 years, I’d be reporting on the civil rights movement from the South.”
Brokaw, who turns 81 today (Feb. 6), has become a world-renowned television journalist and author. He recently retired after a 55-year career with NBC, one of the longest connections for a broadcaster with the same network.
He remains the only person to host all three of NBC’s major news programs: “The Today Show,” “NBC Nightly News” and, for a brief time, “Meet The Press” following the death of host Tim Russert.
Born in Webster, Brokaw grew up in Pickstown and later Yankton while his father worked on the construction of Missouri River dams. As a Yankton High School student, he worked at Yankton radio station KYNT.
While attending the University of South Dakota, Brokaw worked for television station KTIV in Sioux City. After graduation, he quickly ascended the ladder and landed in Los Angeles in 1966 as the 11 p.m. anchor on the NBC affiliate.
“From then on, it was a whirlwind through the impact of Vietnam, murders of Dr. (Martin Luther) King and Bobby Kennedy, the California social upheaval, Watergate and racing around the world to cover wars and revolutions,” he said.
He anchored NBC Nightly News at a time before cable television when the three major networks were the only — or least the dominant — television broadcast news sources.
Brokaw said he relied on his Midwest upbringing to keep him connected to the nation’s heartland. “My test was always, ‘Will this be important and interesting to the folks in Yankton?’” he said.
The three networks remained highly competitive, and Brokaw landed major reporting coups.
On Nov. 9, 1989, he was the first English-language broadcast journalist to report on the scene of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Brokaw reported from the west side of Brandenburg Gate as East Berliners rushed into the western sector and jubilation ensued with people standing on the wall and taking hammers to it.
Brokaw also conducted the first one-on-one American television interviews with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Brokaw listed other major interviews over his career: South African President Nelson Mandela, former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, all the U.S. presidents,as well as a number of international dictators.
His work wasn’t limited to political leaders. He also interviewed sports stars and holds connections with entertainers dating back to his early days in Los Angeles.
But Brokaw may also best be remembered for offering the face — and deep, resonating voice — that reassured the nation during times of crisis. Moments after the 9/11 attacks, he joined “Today” show hosts Matt Lauer and Katie Couric on the set as events rapidly unfolded before a stunned nation.
Brokaw became the subject of a follow-up story two weeks later, when an ordinary letter addressed to him at NBC headquarters contained anthrax. He wasn’t harmed, but anthrax was found on a NBC News aide.
An anthrax-laced letter was also sent to then-Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.). The two anthrax incidents kept the nation on edge in the 9/11 aftermath.
After leaving NBC Nightly News, Brokaw remained a prominent part of the network. He appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” political talk show, worked on documentaries and offered analysis of major events as a special correspondent. He has moderated presidential debates and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom from then-President Barack Obama.
GROWING UP
Brokaw said he is working on a book about his parents growing up during the Depression in South Dakota.
In a January 2020 interview with NBC’s Michele Tafoya, Brokaw described his parents’ upbringing.
His father, Red Brokaw, was the last of 10 children. Red’s family built a little railroad hotel in the middle of nowhere. The family had no money, and Red dropped out of school at 10 to work for a Swedish homesteader. While Red didn’t attend school after third grade, he did hold a tremendous talent for mechanical things.
Tom Brokaw’s mother, Jean, came from an Irish family and graduated from high school at 15. Red Brokaw asked her on a date, and she accepted because of his reputation as a hard worker. They later married, and Red worked on Fort Randall Dam at Pickstown and Gavins Point Dam near Yankton.
Brokaw admitted, while in grade school, he nearly drowned in the Missouri River when he jumped off an uprooted cottonwood tree but missed another one that was his target. He was caught in the swift current and headed downstream, but his Sunday school teacher dove in the river and rescued him. Because of that incident, Brokaw went on to become an expert swimmer, lifeguard and water safety instructor.
Tom Brokaw said growing up in the Midwest made a great impression on him not only then but also throughout his life.
“What you got was what you earned. No one gave you anything, and hard work was rewarded,” he told Tafoya, adding his parents had a way of keeping things in perspective.
On one occasion, Red Brokaw drove hours across the state to support his high school son.
“When I became Boys State governor, which was a big deal in that part of the country, he got up at 5 in the morning to drive to hear my inaugural address, because that counted,” Tom said. “That was not just recreational; that was a real achievement.”
While completely different people, Tom said he enjoyed a “fantastic relationship” with his father. He also enjoyed a strong relationship with his mother, sharing jokes between them.
Red Brokaw didn’t live to see his son take over the “Nightly News” anchor desk. The elder Brokaw called 10 days before Tom took over the NBC spot, asking about the his son’s reported handsome salary and joked he would set aside some money if Tom needed extra to make it through the year.
“We both had this huge laugh,” Tom said. “Five days later, he died. But we had a great last conversation.”
HOME TIES
Tom Brokaw remains closely connected to his boyhood home as he and his wife, the former Meredith Auld of Yankton, have returned to South Dakota a number of times over the years.
Their Yankton ties remain highly visible, from the naming of Brokaw Boulevard to the Auld-Brokaw Trail named after their parents. The couple served as USD Dakota Days homecoming parade marshals.
Tom received the Al Neuharth Award for Excellence in Journalism in a ceremony on the USD campus, and he has returned to his alma mater for events such as hosting forums. He has also been inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame.
Brokaw has admitted he at first didn’t take his college studies seriously, instead focusing on “beer and co-eds.” He spent his first year at the University of Iowa, dropped out and then transferred to the University of South Dakota where he again struggled with finding direction.
While at USD, political science professor William O. “Doc” Farber advised Brokaw to quit college until he got the partying out of his system and turned his life around.
Meredith also gave Tom the ultimatum of getting his life back on track. He did so, finishing his degree and working at Sioux City television station KTIV. Tom and Meredith, a former Miss South Dakota, were married in 1962 and have three children.
In recent years, the Brokaws have taken on a battle together. Tom was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2013 and continues fighting the cancer. The couple owns a Montana ranch, providing them with solitude when not traveling.
Besides his television work, Tom has authored a number of books, including “The Greatest Generation” honoring World War II veterans.
Brokaw recognized the late Howard “Hod” Nielsen of Yankton in “The Greatest Generation.” Nielsen, a longtime Press & Dakotan sportswriter and one-time radio commentator with Brokaw, served as a photo reconnaissance pilot. In his role as pilot, Nielsen provided key images of the French coastline crucial for planning the 1944 D-Day invasion.
Nielsen was one of only seven pilots in his group of 27 to survive.
Upon learning of Nielsen’s death in 2013, Brokaw contacted the Press & Dakotan and paid tribute to his friend’s fearlessness in the face of combat.
“Hod was a P-38 pilot, flying air photo reconnaissance mission over the landing sites during that stormy spring of 1944,” Brokaw said. “He once described to me a German fighter plan chasing his lightly-armed aircraft back out over the English Channel. Laughing, Hod said, ‘I knew then I had seen enough of the world; I wanted to get back to South Dakota.’”
RETURNING HOME
Brokaw returned to Pickstown in June 2014 for the dedication of the community museum. He pointed to Fort Randall at Pickstown as one of the “big ideas” throughout the nation’s history.
Pickstown itself became a planned community with a population at one time of 3,000-4,000 residents, Brokaw said. With its amenities, Pickstown became the envy of neighboring communities with area residents paying weekend visits to watch the dam and town construction.
Brokaw said a part of him will always remain with his Pickstown home, and he is grateful for the sacrifices of the Greatest Generation of World War II that made his life possible.
“It was a thrilling place to grow and see beyond the borders of South Dakota,” he said. “I was one of the luckiest members of the ‘Lucky Generation.’”
Brokaw said he regularly reads the Press & Dakotan, keeping up on his hometown’s news. A former YHS basketball player, he sent kudos to the Bucks team upon winning the 2018 State “AA” title.
“Congratulations to the Bucks for Yankton’s first state basketball title in 40 years!” he said. “I’m on the Gulf Coast of Florida, but I was able to watch the game on SDPB (South Dakota Public Broadcasting) online. A little nerve wracking at the end, but Yankton stayed steady — much better than some of my March Madness picks.”
He signed the message, “Once a Buck, always a Buck.”
Brokaw has focused on his health in recent years, announcing in December 2014 that his cancer was in remission. He described his journey to the Press & Dakotan.
“Meredith and all members of my family became Team Brokaw,” he said. ‘They helped me with everything from keeping track of meds to doing research on multiple myeloma to entertaining me with the latest gossip or grandchild antics/accomplishments.”
At first, Brokaw didn’t disclose his diagnosis. He admitted his anger at seeing a Tom Brady poster at a bus stop, a reminder of someone with excellent health.
“I didn’t want to be all over the Internet — Tom Brokaw, cancer victim,” he said. “News of my cancer triggered virtual reunions among my friends, some of whom I’d not heard from in 50 years.”
Brokaw wrote about his journey in the book “Lucky Life Interrupted” and also appeared in a Ken Burns documentary about the Mayo Clinic, where Brokaw was a board member and patient.
“I was a member of the Mayo board for two terms and remain a very close friend of Ken (Burns),” he said. “Mayo remains the citadel of health care worldwide, and this documentary celebrates that.”
Brokaw told the Press & Dakotan he’s looking forward to the next chapter of his life’s journey.
“Now that I’m moving on to a new phase of life, I will continue to stay tuned to South Dakota news, for it will always be close to my heart,” he said.
“It has been a great ride for Meredith and me and our family — almost as exciting as diving off the Yankton bridge in the summer of 1956.”
