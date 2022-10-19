100 Years Ago
Friday, October 20, 1922
• Dr. L. Slominski, a Polish physician and surgeon, has rented offices in the Fantle building over the Globe Clothing company store, and as soon as they are fitted up for his work, he will become a resident of this city. Dr. Slominski used to be a Yankton practitioner 21 years ago, he states, but removed from here for hospital work.
• The Missouri River bank protection work in Yankton County, for which the Woods Brothers Construction company, of Lincoln, Neb., has the contract, is well started today, and already many sight-seers have visited the scene of first operations five miles west of the city on the Pierson ranch.
75 Years Ago
Monday, October 20, 1947
• A wide circle of friends and acquaintances in Yankton and through many neighboring communities was saddened over the weekend by the death of James H. Allen, 42, well-known WNAX promotion manager and former Yankton Chamber of Commerce secretary. Mr. Allen, who submitted to major surgery at Sacred Heart hospital last Tuesday, was apparently showing normal progress until complications arose late last week and all efforts to revive him failed when he succumbed at 9:00 p.m. Saturday.
• William S. Donohoe, 62, Yankton mortician for 28 years, passed away at his home at 410 Maple Street at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday after an illness of a year’s duration. He had been confined to his bed for the past seven weeks. Mr. Donohoe had been connected with the Kabeiseman and Donohoe Funeral home since 1930, and previous to that time he had been affiliated with the Schenk Funeral home here.
50 Years Ago
Friday, October 20, 1972
• For the first nine months of this year the water usage in Yankton was down some 124 million gallons as compared with the first nine months of last year, because of generally cool and wet weather this year.
• Yankton will host the 1973 annual meeting of the Pan American Highway Association as the group notes continued growth of northward improvement of the Highway 81 corridor. Next year’s annual meeting site was chosen during the business portion of the 1972 annual Pan Am Association meeting in York, Neb., Thursday.
25 Years Ago
Monday, October 20, 1997
• Fewer pheasants and fewer hunters marked the start of South Dakota’s pheasant hunting season Saturday. But that’s about what state game officials had expected given the cold and blizzards last winter that killed thousands of birds — particularly in the northeast.
• Nearly 40 children and teens learned about farm safety Saturday at a Farm Safety Day Camp held at the Pine Acres 4-H grounds. The B-Y Chapter of Farm Safety 4 Just Kids sponsored the day, teaching safety precautions for dealing with fire, machinery, chemicals, animals and driving.
