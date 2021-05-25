OMAHA, Neb. — Today’s job market continues to improve, just in time for a new class of graduates to enter the workforce. Despite the uncertainties and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jeremy Fisher, director of the John P. Fahey Career Center at Creighton University, said this year’s Creighton University graduates are likely to have a success rate of 96-98% six months after graduation. The majority of graduates have either found employment, are continuing their education or are involved in a service program, Fisher said.
“The job market is heating up. It is looking very positive, yet competitive, for new graduates entering the workforce,” Fisher said. “There is much less uncertainty in the job market from last year. Recent graduates have confirmed plans or are in the process of confirming plans very soon.”
Even though graduates aren’t experiencing the hiring delays graduates did last year due to the health, safety and financial implications of COVID-19, job recruitment efforts were impacted. Recruitment was delayed later than normal in the academic year due to the uncertainties many companies still face with returning to an in-person work environment. Due to these recruitment delays and the competitive job market for in-demand jobs, Fisher said students had more time to participate in internships and make themselves more marketable ahead of entering the job market.
“Similar to last year, many employment and internship opportunities still offer remote or virtual options, which grants more geographic diversity and freedom in the workforce for employees to work from anywhere,” Fisher said.
However, an increasing number of graduates are choosing to stay in the Omaha area to begin employment. Nearly 45% of graduates begin their careers in Omaha while the other 55% are spread across 40 different states. Fisher attributes this increase to the low unemployment rate in Nebraska, the types of jobs available and the way the area has rebounded from the pandemic.
While many companies are offering permanent remote work options, others are taking a hybrid approach that allows employees to work both in-person and remotely. Fisher offers the following tips to help graduates adjust to a virtual or hybrid work setting:
• Develop relationships with your new team. Take the time to get to know colleagues and supervisors early in employment. Fostering good connections will help new employees integrate into the work culture and feel comfortable in a non-traditional work setting.
• Communicate proactively. Don’t hesitate to reach out to coworkers with questions. Coordinating communication and meetings with coworkers and supervisors means learning and utilizing the various communication channels and understanding expectations among the team.
• Ask questions. Supervisors welcome questions to help their new employees adjust to their positions. This is an opportunity stand out as a young professional.
• Take advantage of company networks. While employees need to connect with their specific teams, it’s important to get to know the whole organization. Contact colleagues in other departments to network and find mentors that can help one grow within the organization.
The John P. Fahey Career Center offers career advice and resources for graduates on its website, http://www.creighton.edu/careercenter/. Fisher’s team will begin reaching out to assist graduates who do not yet have post-graduation plans.
