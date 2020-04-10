COVID Update For April 10: SD Cases Rise; Public Health Emergency Declared For Minnehaha County

The known COVID-19 cases in South Dakota have jumped to 536, an increase of 91 from Thursday, according to the state’s website. That’s the biggest one-day surge in cases so far during the pandemic.
Most of the new cases (78) were recorded Minnehaha County, which saw its total of positive tests rise from 274 to 352. Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, both of which are part of the Sioux Falls metropolitan area, account for nearly 73% of the positive tests in South Dakota.
During a Friday media briefing, Gov. Kristi Noem said the investigation into Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls has identified 190 positive cases so far, with six of them requiring medical attention.
According to State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton, the 190 cases are “primarily” employees at the plant.
The Smithfield plant employs approximately 3,700 people.
Noem announced Friday she has declared a public health emergency for Minnehaha County, which gives the Department of Health more legal and judicial authority to enforce precautions such as quarantines. The governor said the order was issued after Minnehaha County’s positive cases had doubled in the last three days.
Also Friday, Yankton County saw another new positive test, bringing its total to 19 known cases. The number of those recovered remained at 12.
During Friday’s briefing, Noem said the state’s approach to the pandemic is producing results. She added that the case level now is below what she thought a month ago it might be.
“Overall, our state is still in a good position,” she said. “Our entire goal is making sure we keep people out of the hospital. So far in the country, we’re 46th in hospitalization rate. Our mitigation so far has been effective.”
The number of recovered cases in South Dakota increased from 161 to 177.
Also, the total number of those hospitalized during the pandemic rose two to 29, while the number of total deaths from COVID-19 remained at 6.
The total number of tests processed by state and commercial labs rose to 7,647, of which 7,111 have been negative.
