Early Voting Surges In Area Counties

COVID-19 concerns are fueling record absentee voting in southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska.
Strong interest in the presidential race and other contests are also leading to high turnout, according to election officials. In addition, the public likes the convenience of absentee voting and ensuring their ballot has been cast.
In Yankton County, nearly 5,000 voters had already cast their ballots Tuesday, with a week remaining before the Nov. 3 general election.
The turnout so far represents more than one-third of all registered Yankton County voters, according to Auditor Patty Hojem. In addition, the absentee voting has already surged past the figures for the 2020 primary and the 2016 and 2018 general elections.
Hojem reported a brisk pace for both mail and in-person voting. Her office had received back 2,692 of 3,266 mailed ballots, with another 2,281 voters who had cast ballots in person.
Those figures mean voters have already returned 82% of mailed ballots. In addition, the 4,973 absentee ballots cast so far represent 34.4% of all registered voters.
People who want to deliver absentee ballots in person rather than mail hold two options, Hojem said.
“There is a drop box on the north side of the County Government Building (at 321 West Third Street in Yankton) for anyone that wants to hand-deliver their ballot before or on Election Day,” she said. “There is also a slot by the auditor’s office (in the Government Center).”
For those who prefer to cast their ballots Nov. 3, Yankton County will again operate the voting centers using COVID-19 protocols, Hojem said.
“We will have the same procedure as in the (June) primary,” she said. “There will be six feet distancing, and masks are encouraged to protect the safety of the poll workers and the public.”
With heavy voter turnout, Hojem has taken a step to speed up ballot counting. “I have an absentee board that will start processing the ballots at 7 a.m. (on Election Day),” with the county using automated vote tabulating equipment.
The 4,973 absentee ballots cast so far in Yankton County have already surpassed the 4,098 cast in 2018 and the 3,919 cast in 2016.
The following is a roundup of the absentee balloting so far in area counties. All-mail balloting is used in Knox, Cedar and Dixon counties of northeast Nebraska.
• BON HOMME: Auditor Tamara Brunken reported 781 of 954 absentee ballots had been returned as of Monday. In the past, Bon Homme County has received as many as 500 absentee ballots.
• CHARLES MIX: Auditor Danielle Davenport reported, as of Oct. 23, her office had received 872 of the 1,182 absentee ballots that had been sent to voters.
Those figures compared to 761 of 974 ballots for the 2020 primary election, 669 of 703 for the 2018 general election, and 425 of the 454 for the 2016 general election.
• CLAY: Auditor Carri Crum reported her office has provided 3,245 absentee ballots, which include those who have voted in person. Of that number, 2,844 of those (including the in-person voting) have been cast so far.
In 2016, Clay County had 1,870 absentee ballots, including in-person voting, returned and cast.
“So yes, this is definitely a record year!” Crum said.
• DIXON (Nebraska): Clerk Cindy Purucker said her office mailed out around 3,800 ballots Oct. 14 with a return rate so far approaching 50%.
“So far, we have received about 1,800 back,” she said. “They can be returned in person, in the mail or we have a drop box in front of the courthouse (at Ponca, Nebraska).”
• DOUGLAS: Auditor Phyllis Barker reported that she had received 447 of 620 absentee ballots sent out, with another 112 persons casting absentee ballots in person at her office.
• HUTCHINSON: Auditor Diane Murtha has received 1,265 of 1,611 absentee ballots as of Monday. The response has already nearly tripled the 2016 general election, when her office provided 481 absentee ballots and received 440 back.
“I have ballot (boxes) in the Menno, Freeman, Tripp and Parkston city finance offices, and that has helped a lot with getting the ballots,” she said.
• KNOX (Nebraska): Clerk Joann Fischer said she had sent out 5,417 ballots to active voters. As of Monday, she had received 2,891 ballots for a 53.5% return.
Despite the pandemic, Fischer looks for a large number of ballots cast for the November election.
“The 2020 primary election had the best (primary) voter turnout as far back as I can see,” she said. “We had nearly 60% return, which is awesome. Many young people voted, which is not that great usually.”
• TURNER: Auditor Sheila Hagemann reported her office had 1,396 absentee votes cast as of 5 p.m. Friday. The figure included 316 ballots cast in person, with voting booths set up in the hallway.
Hagemann plans to follow the same COVID-19 safety procedures taken during the June primary election. She reported no problems getting election workers for the November general election.
• UNION: Auditor Jackie Sieverding reported she had 3,158 ballots cast so far, which includes both mail and in-person voting. She sent out ballots to 3,783 voters. “This is over double for absentee requests in 2016,” she said.
The Union County courthouse in Elk Point remains open during the pandemic, with a drop box for ballots also located outside the main entrance, Sieverding said. Union County doesn’t offer curbside voting.
———
Follow the Press & Dakotan for election coverage online, on social media and in print.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.