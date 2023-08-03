According to officials on both sides of Lewis & Clark Lake, levels of E. coli bacteria have dipped back down to the usual background levels, according to water testing results received Thursday.
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) posted its weekly Beach Watch update Thursday afternoon, and the Weigand Recreation Area beach was no longer listed. Only testing sites that show high levels of E. coli make the report.
E. coli is found in feces, which can run off into lakes during a big rain event or be caused by people or dogs relieving themselves in the water. It is usually present in low concentrations in lake water. Levels exceeding 100 colonies/ml are considered unsafe to drink and levels over 235 are considered high.
Last week’s test showed E. coli values at the Weigand beach area of 1,414 colonies/100 milliliters of water, which NDEE officials told the Press & Dakotan are susceptible to the sun’s ultraviolet rays and could return to normal within a day.
NDEE informs the public when it detects high E. coli levels through the Beach Water report but, typically, does not post signs on the affected beaches.
However, NDEE said it ordered signs to inform the public in the future, Justin Scholl, chief of natural resources at the Gavins Point Project, told the Press & Dakotan.
“I spoke with NDEE last week and they’re actually sending signs for Lake Yankton beach because that’s one of the areas sampled every week as well,” he said. “It will be a foldable sign, so if we get an indication that (bacterial) testing was high, we’ll go out and open that sign up and there will be an indicator for the public.”
Also, this week, South Dakota park officials were considering posting cautionary signs at the Gavins Recreation Area after Monday’s water test results showed E. coli at 300 colonies/ml. High levels require a retest, which was performed, Shane Bertsch, district park supervisor, for the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area, told the Press & Dakotan.
Results received Thursday from the retest showed E. coli levels have dropped to 1 colony/ml, he said.
Meanwhile, as they have done each summer, officials on both sides of the lake will continue monitoring levels of lake bacteria at area beaches throughout the swimming season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.