E. Coli Numbers
Randy Dockendorf/P&D

According to officials on both sides of Lewis & Clark Lake, levels of E. coli bacteria have dipped back down to the usual background levels, according to water testing results received Thursday.

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) posted its weekly Beach Watch update Thursday afternoon, and the Weigand Recreation Area beach was no longer listed. Only testing sites that show high levels of E. coli make the report.

