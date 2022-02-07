Yankton Man Convicted Of First-Degree Rape

A Yankton man was convicted of first-degree rape in a trial held at the Yankton County Courthouse & Safety Center
According to the Yankton County State’s Attorney’s Office, Matthew Allan Carter, 31, was found guilty Friday, Feb. 4 of first-degree rape of a minor by a Yankton County jury. A jury trial was held Jan. 31-Feb. 4.
According to court documents, Carter had sexual contact with a 5-year-old female in late 2020. Seizure of a cell phone showed numerous searches that were related to acts performed by the defendant.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant South Dakota Attorney General Kelly Marnette and Yankton County Deputy State’s Attorney Tyler Larsen.
First-degree rape is a Class C felony. It carries a penalty of up to life imprisonment in the South Dakota State Penitentiary. In addition, a fine of $50,000 may be imposed.
This case was investigated by the Yankton Police Department and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. The case was jointly prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Yankton County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Carter’s sentence hearing is scheduled for April 4 at 11 a.m.
