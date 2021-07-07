The “Arise USA! Resurrection Tour” will make a stop in Yankton on Friday, July 9, at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center. The event runs from 5:30-8 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
The tour is traveling to every state in the U.S. with featured speakers, patriotic music and special guests, all carrying a message of “unity through sovereignty.”
According to a press release, “The purpose of the tour is to empower The People with truth, facts and action steps to help them learn how to become a formally declared Constitutional County as a stop-gap against state and federal overreach.”
Scheduled featured speakers include Robert David Steele, Trent Loos, Sheriff Richard Mack and Kevin Jenkins.
The Official “Arise USA! Resurrection Tour” is funded entirely by donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.