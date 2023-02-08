100 Years Ago
Friday, February 9, 1923
• An experiment in railway crossing construction is to be made in Yankton by the Northwestern line which, if it is successful, will mean the elimination of plank crossings throughout the division, by this road, and the substitution of the new type being tried out here. It is a bitulithic stone surfacing that is proposed, similar to asphalt pavement although much more resistant, particularly to heavy traffic. The crossings of the road on Douglas avenue and Walnut street will be built of the new material.
• The Bucks are off today after a week of preparation for a clash tonight with the Mitchell high school basketball players on the latter’s floor. Reports from Mitchell indicate the Corn Palace city bunch is primed to give the Bucks a real battle.
75 Years Ago
Monday, February 9, 1948
• Two Lesterville motorists tangled with a cow on a township road two miles north and a half mile west of Lesterville Saturday evening, but when it was all over both cars had been damaged from the impact but the cow had strolled away uninjured.
• Yankton County’s first two women jurors — Mrs. E. R. Jones of Volin and Mrs. W. F. Lyons of east Yankton — today were awaiting their call to duty on the circuit court jury panel Tuesday with a great deal of interest, although they did not express any decided opinions on the merits of women serving on juries. Women were given the right to serve on juries for the first time in South Dakota on July 1, 1947, when a measure passed by the state legislature last year went into effect.
50 Years Ago
Friday, February 9, 1973
• Nearly 300 students from 20 schools in Iowa and South Dakota converged on the University of South Dakota last Saturday for the 28th Annual USD Invitational High School Debate Tournament. First place winners at the day’s events included: Varsity debate, Allen Heer and Mike Cromley, Vermillion; and Lincoln-Douglas Debate, Cathy Horner, Vermillion.
• Jaycee award winners were recognized by George Woodhouse, Jaycee president, at the annual Chamber of Commerce dinner Thursday evening at Roncalli Center. Larry Rupiper was named Outstanding Young Farmer; Jim Miner received the Outstanding Young Educator award; and Tom Lorang received the Outstanding Young Religious Leader award.
25 Years Ago
Monday, February 9, 1998
• A move in the state legislature to repeal video lottery and replace it with an increase in the state sales tax stands little chance of passing, Yankton County’s legislative delegation said Saturday. The three legislators said while there is support to do away with video lottery, no one has been able to come up with an acceptable way to replace the $90 million in revenue that would be lost.
• Lions Club members from throughout South Dakota learned about the environment, drug and alcohol abuse, organ donation and skin procurement, stress management and more during the state convention held in Yankton this weekend. A total of 280 people registered for the annual convention, which visited Yankton for the first time since 1994, said local chairperson Katherine French.
