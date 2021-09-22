A Moving Development

An experienced Yankton developer is looking to further expand the offerings of the Meridian District along Second Street.
Cody Richardson of Richardson Development, LLC, is looking to bring businesses to an empty lot on the north side of Second Street between Mulberry Street and Pearl Street. The land, previously owned by the city, was subject to a purchase agreement via Yankton Thrive and was unanimously approved by the Yankton City Commission last week.
This week, Richardson told the Press & Dakotan that he hopes to turn the 1.3 acres of empty land into an attractive opportunity for businesses old and new.
“We’re going to try and create good spaces for businesses (that) hopefully want to locate to the Meridian District — whether it be an existing business that’s looking to scale to a larger size or maybe it’s a new business or a business that isn’t currently in Yankton coming from another location,” he said.
Richardson is no stranger to redeveloping parts of the Meridian District. He said that Richardson Development’s success stories in the downtown area include the former Ryan Oil Building and the two GreatLIFE locations in the district. He and a partner have also recently purchased property in the 200 block of Mulberry St. for development.
“I’m looking to inspire growth in our Meridian District,” he said. “I think our downtown has a lot of momentum and a lot of great opportunity. I just wanted to help spearhead the development of that.”
He said there is excitement about the project, but discussions with potential occupants are still very much in the preliminary stages.
“We really couldn’t go into too deep of discussions with anyone because we just got approval last week,” he said.
Additionally, Richardson said he has been focused on the logistics of one of the property’s future centerpieces.
With the Dakota Territorial Museum moving to the Mead Cultural Educational Center, the museum’s main building at Westside Park was no longer going to be needed by the museum. This building will now be deconstructed and moved to Richardson’s new development on Second Street where it will be renovated for commercial use.
“Once that building is moved on site, we’ll start the renovation immediately and then get more involved in the marketing of the development of the rest of the site,” Richardson said.
He said he is expecting the building to be moved in October or November if all goes well and then will get into the finer details of development.
“I’m focused on getting the building in place first and having all of the moving parts of that go smoothly,” he said. “I always have people calling me for space, so I think we’ll fill it up quickly. I don’t have anything set in stone for what type of business is going to be in there, but I create great spaces and businesses typically like to be in great spaces, so that’s the goal.”
Other structures will be built on the site as needed.
Richardson said he’s proud to contribute to bringing yet another addition to the Meridian District as Yankton’s downtown continues its revitalization.
“It’s definitely my passion and I really enjoy it,” he said. “I receive a significant amount of support from people that are always texting me and emailing me kind comments on how much they appreciate what I’ve done for the Meridian District, and that really helps motivate me.”
———
Richardson encouraged anyone with an interest in occupying the new development space to contact him at 605-660-4371.
