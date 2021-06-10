The Nebraska Indian Community College (NICC) held its 2021 tribal graduation May 22 at the Pow Wow grounds in Macy, Nebraska. Of the 21 graduates 14 attended the Macy campus, five attended the South Sioux City campus and two attended the Santee campus.
The graduates received their degrees in Business (Entrepreneurship or Administration), Human Services Counseling, Native American Studies (History & Tradition or Tribal Leadership), Paraeducator Pre-Teacher Education, General Science Studies and a Certificate in carpentry was also awarded.
Selena Parker was the Valedictorian. She received her degree in General Liberal Arts and attended classes at the Macy campus.
Gwendolyn Vargas-Porter was the Commencement Speaker; she is an NICC Alumni and Umonhon tribal secretary.
A catered lunch with cake was served immediately following the ceremony.
The graduation was partly funded by a NICC Tribal College Grant, Project New Dawn, supported by the USDA grant award No. 2014-47002-28649.
