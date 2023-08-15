Nebraska Capitol Protests

Opponents of LB 574 filled the Nebraska State Capitol Rotunda, as they have during nearly all previous rounds of debate on the bill, on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. 

 Zach Wendling

LINCOLN, Neb. — Four of six people who were jailed during protests at the Nebraska Capitol on May 19 over a bill combining a stricter abortion ban with new restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors face criminal charges in Lancaster County.

Benjamin Buras, 40, and Sara B. Crawford, 34, both of Lincoln, are scheduled to be in court Thursday.

