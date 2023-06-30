100 Years Ago
Sunday, July 1, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Thursday, July 1, 1948
• A trailer camp pitched in west Yankton at the bend where Highway 50 leaves town, and a series of steel towers and smaller wooden stands erected at various points along both banks of the Missouri river belong to a field party of the U.S. Coast and Geodetic Survey which is currently engaged in making a technical study of the Missouri River basin. Findings made by this party form the basis for all future engineering studies or operations along the stream, and the assignment is one designed to preface the Missouri River flood control program of the U.S. Engineers.
• Work began Tuesday on the new Cargo grain elevator which is being built on the railroad park south of Main street here. Two grain elevators were destroyed by fire during the past several years, and grain storage is greatly needed.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, July 1, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 1, 1998
• Yankton County officials are unsure about granting a request to vacate a portion of south West City Limits Road near the Missouri River. Landowners Gary Heine and Carl Moser asked the County Commission for permission Tuesday to make the road 180 feet shorter while at the same time improving the walking trail that leads to the river. The road, which runs between Chalkstone Road and the Missouri River, has become a popular spot for people to gather and often drink beer or do drugs. Moser said moving the “turn-around” for the road closer to his house may discourage some illegal activity.
• Farmers in Cedar and Knox counties are weighing their options after Monday’s hail and strong winds wiped out 70,000 acres of crops. Knox County Extension Agent Terry Gompert called Tuesday’s emergency meeting south of Bloomfield, Neb., following destruction from 80 mph winds and golf-ball sized hail.
