100 Years Ago
Sunday, October 3, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 3, 1945
• In a letter to the Press and Dakotan under date of Sept. 29, Mrs. Wm. H. Braddok, formerly of Yankton, advises that her husband, Col. Wm. H. Braddock, a surgeon in the U.S. Army Medical Corps who had been a prisoner of the Japanese since May 7, 1942, following his capture in the Philippines, has been released and is on his way home.
• Well over a hundred women of the South Dakota Federation of Women’s Clubs are expected in Yankton Friday and Saturday of this week for the 46th annual state convention, and presiding will be officers of the Federation headed by Mrs. G.F. Kane, Lake Andes, president; Mrs. C.E. Lange, Winner, vice president; and Mrs. H.A. Kenyon, Yankton, second vice president.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, October 3, 1970
• Kickoff for the Yankton United Fund next week will be at 7:30 a.m. Monday with a breakfast meeting at the Hotel Charles Gurney according to Campaign Chairman Don Munson. The kickoff is for business area workers and it marks the official start of the campaign.
• The Lewis and Clark District Boy Scout Fall Camporee is underway at the Lewis and Clark Scout Reservation with 130 boys following the program of “Do your own thing.”
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 3, 1995
• Wynn Speece, known to many WNAX radio listeners as Your Neighbor Lady, earned a spot in South Dakota history, with her induction into the South Dakota Hall of Fame.
• Mount Marty College is forming a special institute that will train several hundred state government employees in the latest computer technologies. The college’s Business Program will coordinate the installation of equipment, the certification of instructors, the class schedule and the student registration process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.