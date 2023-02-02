FREEMAN — Children ages 4-10 are invited to an evening of glow-in-the-dark fun and creative drum activities on Monday, Feb. 13, from 5:45-7:15 p.m. at the Sterling Hall gym on the Freeman Academy campus.
This will be an event filled with fun and games. Space is limited. RSVP to Elizabeth, eanderson@freemanacademy.org, by Feb. 10.
