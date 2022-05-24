SIOUX FALLS — The University of South Dakota School of Health Sciences is one of four locations nationwide that will host a summit to bring together health industry and academic partners to discuss changes within health professions.
The Association of Schools Advancing Health Professions (ASAHP) is partnering with the Interprofessional Health Education Center (IHEC) at USD and the Department of Nursing to co-host the 2022 Summit “Collaborative Stakeholder Forum Connecting Academic Programs and Clinical Practice Together to Inform System Improvement” on June 3 at the USD Health Science Center in Sioux Falls.
With innovations in interprofessional education and practice changes in health care, the summit will provide an opportunity for action between representatives in academia and the health care industry to discuss improvements to health professions clinical education. Parts of the event will be held virtually.
The ASAHP is a national professional organization of 130 universities and employers focused on critical issues affecting health professions education. ASAHP’s mission is to advance health through interprofessional collaboration. In addition to USD, three other locations will host the in-person regional summit. They include Seton Hall University, Nova Southeastern University and the University of Cincinnati.
Health care professionals, health care educators and industry partners who are interested in participating may register here. The deadline is May 27 and registration is free but limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.