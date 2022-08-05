100 Years Ago
Sunday, August 6, 1922
Updated: August 6, 2022 @ 1:49 am
100 Years Ago
Sunday, August 6, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 6, 1947
• The heat wave of the past two weeks brings to mind the heat wave of 1936 when, according to Wynot, Neb., records, the thermometer registered over 100 degrees temperature for 17 successive days with the high of over 118 being reached on July 17.
• Corn is making a valiant battle against the heat and dry weather in this area, but most farmers think that it can’t hold out too much longer. Some of the leaves area already burned and the deep green of a few days ago is giving way to the slate green color that indicates that corn is suffering.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, August 6, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 6, 1997
• The first cross country track and field coach in Mount Marty College history has returned to South Dakota. Brent Ericksen, who had been at Marquette University as an assistant the past two years, has joined the South Dakota State University coaching staff as an assistant coach for cross country and track and field.
• Great Lakes Aviation will resume air service to Yankton as soon as this week, it was announced Tuesday. The airline and the Federal Aviation Administration finally reached an agreement to return Great Lakes, which was grounded in May following disagreements over maintenance inspections with the FAA, to service for both Yankton and Brookings.
