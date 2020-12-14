City Moving Forward On Repairs To Wastewater Plant

It only seems fitting that the same night the City of Yankton closed out its water treatment plant project, the city also took action on the other end of the process — its aging wastewater treatment facility.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission unanimously approved a motion to move forward with a $1,815,714 contract with HDR for repair and upgrade work at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the commission said the need for upgrades at the wastewater plant predates last year’s floods.
“The wastewater plant is not like the water plant,” she said. “The wastewater plant runs all of the time. It runs consistently throughout the day. There is, of course, times of higher flow, but it runs all the time so it’s used a lot harder than the water plant is. … We also have the issue of all of the damage that was done during the flooding. … There was a lot of damage and we know we have to build in some resiliency to what we have now.”
Director of Environmental Services Kyle Goodmanson said there are 11 separate projects that will be part of the repairs to and upgrades at the wastewater plant.
In addition to the city’s commitment, the Economic Development Administration (EDA) contributed a $6.4 million grant towards the project.
In addition to short-term repairs, Leon said it’s time to think of getting the ball rolling on a long-term plan for the facility.
“We know we need to do some immediate upgrades to buy us enough time to determine, ‘Where do we go in the future?’” she said. “The way we do that is with a facilities plan.”
To give an idea of how long it can take to go from facilities plan to finished product, Leon noted that the water treatment plant’s plan was adopted before she took over as city manager in 2011.
“It took some time before the community got to the point of deciding where it wants to go,” she said. “I don’t want folks to think that this is the time where we need to start talking about what happens at the water treatment plant in the long-term future. We will talk about that. I don’t think it will be this commission deciding that.
While looking ahead to the future of the city’s infrastructure, Monday also saw the city close out the $34,879,939 expansion of Water Treatment Plant No. 2.
Leon said that this project was crucial for Yankton to continue to thrive.
“This project —and all of you have been involved in this project — secures our future,” she said. “It secures our ability to grow. This is an amazing project. Not only is it beautiful, it fits in aesthetically and you guys did the right thing when it comes to this project. But this is the life-giving source that you invested in. Now it’s going to allow our community to thrive.”
The Yankton City Commission is set to have its final meeting of the year on Monday, Dec. 21, at noon.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Wrote off uncollectable utility accounts;
• Approved the purchase of radar equipment for the Yankton Police Department;
• Approved a library use agreement between the city and the county;
• Closed out the Riverside Dr. reconstruction project.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.