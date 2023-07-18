The Southeast South Dakota Tourism Association has made its official move to the Mead Museum at 82 Mickelson Drive in Yankton.
The relocation marks a significant milestone for the association, as it positions itself at the heart of tourism activity, leveraging the new space to enhance visitor experiences and promote its members.
The Mead Museum, renowned for its rich cultural heritage, unique and historic architecture, and captivating exhibits, will now serve as the official visitor center for the Southeast SD Tourism Association. By strategically locating the organization in this popular tourist destination, the association aims to attract more visitors and direct foot traffic toward the Mead Museum, boosting its overall visibility and contributing to its continued success.
“We are thrilled to announce our official move to the Mead Museum,” said Kasi Haberman, Executive Director of the Southeast SD Tourism Association. “This relocation represents an exciting opportunity for us to connect with visitors on a deeper level and provide them with comprehensive information about the Southeast region of South Dakota. By establishing our presence at this prestigious location, we can effectively promote the Mead Museum and our members while creating memorable experiences for our guests.”
One of the key advantages of the new location is the association’s ability to showcase its members’ promotional materials in the foyer of the Mead Museum. This prime placement ensures that visitors have easy access to brochures, maps, and other materials, enabling them to explore the diverse array of attractions, events, and activities offered by the association’s members.
The relocation to the Mead Museum was officially completed on Friday, July 14, and Southeast South Dakota Tourism has swiftly begun integrating its operations in the new facility. Over the coming months, the association will enhance the foyer by adding extra brochure racks, and its members will receive communication encouraging them to contribute materials for distribution. This exciting development will serve as a valuable resource for both visitors and locals, empowering them to plan and enrich their experiences while exploring the wonders of Southeast South Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.